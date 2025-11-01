Weakening ties between Moscow, Tehran does not serve Iran’s interests — expert

TEHRAN, November 1. /TASS/. Support from Russia and China is vitally necessary for Iran under current conditions, and any weakening of ties with Beijing or Moscow would contradict Tehran’s interests, Iranian political scientist Ruholla Modabber stated.

"In the coming months, the anti-Iranian axis, consisting of the EU3 [the United Kingdom, Germany, and France - TASS], the United States, and the Zionist regime [Israel - TASS], will attempt to secure the adoption of a hostile resolution against Iran in the UN Security Council, particularly in the area of maritime restrictions. Under such conditions, the support of Russia and China is vital for preserving Iran’s national interests, and any weakening of relations with Moscow and Beijing would, in fact, harm the country," he noted in an interview with the Mehr news agency.

According to the Iranian expert, the West is currently taking coordinated steps to undermine friendly Russian-Iranian relations through propaganda, as well as by promoting an anti-Russian agenda within the Islamic Republic. Relevant Iranian authorities should pay attention to the actions of the collective West and take measures to neutralize them, Modabber added.