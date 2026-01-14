Russia climbs to 46th place in global passport power ranking

LONDON, January 14. /TASS/. Russia has risen to 46th place in the 2026 ranking of countries with the "strongest passports," the Henley Passport Index compiled by the Henley & Partners consulting firm shows.

Russia moved up five positions in the global passport ranking, which assesses countries based on the number of destinations their citizens can access without a visa. In 2024, Russia was ranked 51st.

Singapore topped the 2026 index, with its citizens able to enter 192 countries visa-free. Afghanistan ranked last, with its passport granting visa-free access to 24 countries.

The Henley & Partners passport index covers 101 countries.