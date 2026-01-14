Parliament appoints Shmygal Ukraine’s first vice-PM, energy minister

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) has approved the nomination of Denis Shmygal to the post of Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister and energy minister, according to the session’s live broadcast.

The decision was approved by 248 lawmakers, surpassing the minimum of 226 votes required.

The day before, the Verkhovna Rada voted on Shmygal’s dismissal from the post of defense minister. Later, parliament failed to pass a vote on his appointment as energy minister. Vladimir Zelensky’s party, which holds a majority in the Verkhovna Rada, did not fully support the decision.

Shmygal, Ukraine’s former prime minister, was appointed defense minister by parliament on July 17, 2025, replacing Rustem Umarov.

On January 3, Zelensky said that he had proposed to appoint Shmygal as Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister and energy minister.