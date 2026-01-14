Over 50% of Americans say US military oversteps foreign bounds under Trump — poll

NEW YORK, January 14. /TASS/. More than half of Americans believe that US President Donald Trump has gone too far in using the country's armed forces to interfere in the affairs of other countries, a poll conducted by the NORC research center for the Associated Press showed.

About 56% of respondents are concerned about the US army intervening in the affairs of other countries. 35% believe that the president is acting within the bounds of what is permitted, and 8% believe that the United States does not use the army often enough to solve foreign policy problems.

According to the survey, some 45% of Americans believe that Washington should be less actively involved in foreign affairs. 36% of Americans believe that their country's participation in international relations is in line with the norm, and only 17% wished that the United States would pursue more active foreign policy activities. In a survey conducted in September 2025, only 33% of respondents said that Washington should be less involved in foreign problems.

Meanwhile, 53% of respondents believe that the operation in Venezuela will help stop the supply of drugs to the United States. 32% felt that the events in Caracas will not affect the situation in any way, while 15% said that interference in Venezuelan politics will only make things worse.

The survey was conducted from January 8 to 11 among 1,203 Americans.