FACTBOX: Drone raid in Russia’s Rostov Region, casualties reported

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and shot down 48 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

Rescuers recovered the body of a man while clearing an apartment hit in a drone attack on Rostov-on-Don. Four others, including a child, suffered injuries.

TASS has compiled key facts about the drone raid.

Scale

- Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on January 13 and 7:00 a.m. on January 14 (between 8:00 p.m. GMT on January 13 and 4:00 a.m. on January 14), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 48 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions.

- According to the report, 25 UAVs were shot down over the Rostov Region, 13 over the Stavropol Region, five over the Bryansk Region, three over Crimea, and one each over the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Consequences

- Apartments caught fire in residential buildings in the city of Rostov-on-Don following the drone attack, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram.

- A temporary accommodation center has been set up for residents.

- Slyusar later reported fires at an industrial site and a warehouse facility in the western industrial zone of Rostov-on-Don.

- One blaze was extinguished and the other contained, he said.

- Two apartments were damaged in an apartment building in the Leventsovsky district, with windows broken in other flats, the governor reported.

- Two private houses burned down in the Rostov region, while the roof of another was damaged.

- Four residents of Rostov-on-Don and the Myasnikovsky district were wounded in the attack, including a child.

- Doctors described the condition of the injured as moderate.

- Slyusar later said rescuers found the body of a man while clearing debris in one of the apartments in Rostov-on-Don.

- The authorities of Rostov-on-Don will provide assistance to the relatives of the man killed in the drone attack once his identity is confirmed, Mayor Alexander Skryabin said.

- A drone fell near a residential building in the town of Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Region, causing a small fire, with no casualties reported, Mayor Mikhail Minenkov said.

- Residents of several buildings were evacuated after the fall of drone debris in Nevinnomyssk and have been accommodated in temporary shelters, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram.