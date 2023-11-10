Russia to feature Sapfir battle-tested counter-drone system at Dubai aerospace show

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia will demonstrate the latest Sapfir battle-tested counter-drone system at the Dubai international aerospace show in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in mid-November, state tech giant Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov told TASS on Friday.

"The Russian exposition will also include the Sapfir counter-drone system. It is designed to detect and identify aircraft-type UAVs, micro-and mini-drones weighing just 250 g and also improvised devices," the Rostec executive said.

TASS reported in July that the Sapfir counter-drone system had been tested in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine to shield Russian combat engineer units.

The Sapfir counter-drone system is designed to protect against all types of drones. Upon detecting a UAV and identifying it as an adversary target, the Sapfir system automatically grades it, depending on its danger for a shielded facility, sounds an alarm and impacts the drone’s electronics. The system can reliably detect enemy targets at ranges of up to 30 km and disable them at a distance of 5 km or closer. The Sapfir is also capable of jamming ground-based drone control stations.

Dubai Airshow is one of the world’s largest aerospace exhibitions held once every two years. Russia has been a participant in Dubai aerospace shows since 1993. This year, 20 national pavilions at the Dubai Airshow will demonstrate over 180 aircraft of more than 1,400 producers. The Dubai aerospace show will run on November 13-17.