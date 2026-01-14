Russian Rostov FC explains reason behind FIFA’s transfer ban on football club

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 14. /TASS/. The transfer ban imposed by the world’s governing football body FIFA on Russian premier league football club Rostov is connected with the club’s debt to Uruguay’s Penarol FC over the transfer of Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Saravia, Rostov FC’s press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

FIFA sanctioned Rostov FC on January 13. The ban will be in effect for three transfer windows.

"The transfer of the football player [Saravia] in the summer of 2024 was not paid in full, but divided into tranches," the statement reads. "There is only one payment left, which Rostov has not repaid as of yet."

"The club is making every effort to resolve this situation as soon as possible," the statement added.

Rostov FC is currently 11th in the Russian Premier League championship with 21 points after 18 rounds of the 2025/2026 season. According to data from Transfermarkt web portal, the sum for Saravia’s transfer to Rostov was estimated at 1.95 million euros (some $2.27 million).