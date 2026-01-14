Russian instructors, CAR military rescue UN peacekeepers besieged by militants

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. More than 120 militants invaded the border town of Bambouti in the Central African Republic (CAR), killed several civilians, and besieged a UN peacekeeper garrison, which was rescued by Russian specialists and CAR armed forces (FACA) troops, a source in FACA told TASS.

On the night of December 28-29, an armed group of more than 60 people, consisting primarily of foreign mercenaries and representatives of the Azande community, invaded the Central African border town of Bambouti from South Sudan. Due to technical difficulties with deploying reinforcements faced by the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) earlier, the small FACA garrison of 20 servicemen was forced to fight its way to defensive positions at the Nepalese MINUSCA contingent base. The MINUSCA base was fully besieged by the militants. In the first hours of the militants' attack, several civilians were killed. On December 29-30, the militant group received reinforcements of approximately 70 people, raising its strength to more than 120 militants.

"By the morning of January 1, 2026, a response operation was planned and launched. Three combined FACA assault groups, supported by Russian allies, began the mission to lift the blockade of the MINUSCA base and secure Bambouti and its surroundings. During swift, well-coordinated actions lasting about four hours, significant damage was inflicted on the enemy: militant losses amounted to approximately 50 killed and wounded.

The main objective was accomplished within a short time with minimal losses among the security forces. By January 2, the operation was fully completed, and the town was restored to full state control," the source told TASS.

He added that investigative actions are currently being finalized at the scene to establish all circumstances and the perpetrators of the attack.

"This episode became a test. But it once again proved our ability to mobilize in a short time, deliver an asymmetric response to superior enemy forces, and, in close cooperation with Russian allies, not only restore the status quo but also strengthen our presence. The garrison in Bambouti has been significantly reinforced, and the situation is under our constant control," the source emphasized.