Italian reporter Andrea Lucidi obtains Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Editor-in-chief of the Italian office of International Reporters and war correspondent Andrea Lucidi, who has been living in Russia since 2022, has obtained Russian citizenship.

"I am very happy. I want to thank the Russian authorities. This process was very fast. I would like to thank all Interior Ministry employees, who were always ready to help me. It is very important for me, already a Russian citizen, to cover events in Russia, including for the Western public," he told TASS.

Lucidi covers the course of the special military operation. On November 10, 2024, he addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to grant him Russian citizenship after his persecution in Italy.

Earlier, he said that several Italian media were spreading false reports that the journalist was "an agent of the Kremlin" and was earning money in cryptocurrency. Lucidi also said that European countries could impose sanctions on him, thus creating obstacles for his working visits.