Russian general killed in car explosion in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy Chief of Russia’s Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff, was killed in a car explosion in Balashikha, Moscow Region, official representative of the Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, the explosion near house No.2 in Nesterova street in Balashikha killed the deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik. Our data say the explosion was triggered by the detonation of an improvised explosive device containing destructive elements," she said.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the incident under Articles 105 and 222.1 of the Criminal Code (murder, illegal trafficking in explosives).

Yaroslav Moskalik, 59, represented the Defense Ministry in various negotiations.