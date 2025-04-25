Quitting head of Georgia’s ruling party not to join opposition

TBILISI, April 25. /TASS/. Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, former prime minister Irakly Garibashvili, who is leaving politics, ruled out joining the opposition to the current government.

Earlier, Georgian media reported that Gabashvili was leaving the ruling party and joining the opposition over disagreements with party members.

"I will tell you that nothing like that is being considered. This is pure speculation and misinformation spread by some people," Garibashvili said at a briefing.

The former prime minister also said that he is not going to leave the country. He continues to live in Georgia with his family.

Garibashvili, born in 1982, has been with the Georgian Dream since it came to power in 2012. He served as internal affairs minister until 2013, after which he was appointed prime minister.

At the end of 2015, Garibashvili said he would retire from politics for the first time.

In 2019, Garibashvili returned to the leadership of the Georgian Dream and headed the Defense Ministry.

In February 2021, he assumed the post of prime minister for a second time and said he would retire three years later.

Since February 2024, Garibashvili has been chairman of the ruling party, while Irakly Kobakhidze, who previously held this position, became the head of the government.