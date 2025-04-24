Rostec ready to produce more tanks, airplanes if needed

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Rostec enterprises are actively training new personnel and modernizing workshops to prepare for increased production of tanks, aircraft, and helicopters, should Russia require them. During a meeting of the military-industrial commission, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted that last year, defense industry enterprises supplied the military with over 4,000 armored vehicles, as well as 180 combat aircraft and helicopters.

"As much as 80% of all the equipment currently fighting on the frontlines was produced by our plants. The manufacturing capacity of our defense plants is at an all-time high. If the country needs more tanks, planes, and helicopters, we are ready to produce them. To this end, we are training new personnel, modernizing workshops, implementing new technologies, and opening new facilities. In essence, the defense industry has launched a second front, with each plant playing a crucial role on its own front line," Rostec stated.

Since the onset of the special operation and the increase in the state defense order, many Rostec defense enterprises have shifted to round-the-clock, multi-shift operations. "We are providing the army with nearly the entire spectrum of modern weapons needed on the front lines every single day," the corporation added.

Rostec demonstrates significant growth across all major weapon categories. The production and overhaul of tanks and lightly armored vehicles have increased multiple times since the start of the operation. Additionally, the output of ammunition for tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, MLRS, and heavy flamethrower systems has surged severalfold, with some types experiencing growth by dozens of times.