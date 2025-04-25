SIMFEROPOL, April 25. /TASS/. The course of talks between the US and Russia and US President Donald Trump’s statements about Crimea being part of Russia give hope for a global international reset, Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma from Crimea, said.

Earlier, Trump said that Crimea became part of Russia 11 years ago during the Obama administration without "a bullet fired."

"This definitely brings hope that the experienced leaders of the planet’s two largest countries will be able to carry out a global international reset, having built good trusting relations in the process, which will certainly benefit not only Russia and the US but also the political and economic climate for the entire international community," Sheremet told TASS.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the list of US proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine includes, in particular, the official recognition of Crimea as Russian by the US, tacit recognition of Russian control over the new regions, and taking the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO off the agenda. That said, the Trump administration is not offering any security guarantees to Kiev in the event it agrees to a peaceful settlement of the conflict. In turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with France’s Le Point on April 23 that the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from Russia’s constituent regions of Donbass and Novorossiya was necessary to achieve peace in Ukraine.