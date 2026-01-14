Avtovaz plans to sell 370,000 cars in Russia in 2026

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Avtovaz expects to sell about 370,000 cars in the domestic market and export 30,000 units in 2026, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

"We plan thus far to sell about 370,000 cars in the Russian market. We are ready nevertheless to scale up the volumes. Everything will depend on the market and the market will depend on macroeconomic conditions we will see. We plan to manufacture about 30,000 cars for exports to keep the balance of manufacture and stocks that is now present. However, if the ruble rate is slightly different, then such export plans may also change a little," Sokolov said.

The market of new cars and light commercial vehicles may grow to 1.5 mln in 2026, the chief executive said.

"Certainly, the year of 2026 may also throw numerous curve balls. I would like them to be positive. The car market, as we anticipate, will not grow strongly and will be within 1.5 mln cars," Sokolov noted. The automaker plans to produce 400,000 cars this year.

Avtovaz sold 338,000 Lada cars as of 2025 year-end, which is 26% less than in 2024.