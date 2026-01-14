EU distracts population from US attempts to seize Greenland — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. EU officials would be better off focusing their attention on Greenland than commenting on the situation in Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Maria Zakharova said.

"I have a question for European officials. Do they know where Greenland is? And where Iran is? At least approximately? Don’t they want to ask themselves why they comment on the situation in Iran, which is on the other side of the world and much farther away than Greenland?" the diplomat pointed out during a Sputnik radio broadcast. "Why does the EU pay so much attention to Iran and so little to Greenland?" she emphasized.

"Why not focus its efforts on Greenland now? Don't you think the situation in Iran has become a 'life-saving reason' for EU officials to distract their population from losing an island without a referendum?" Zakharova stressed.