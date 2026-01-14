Proposal to seize Russian assets remains in effect — European Commission

BRUSSELS, January 14. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) repeated its proposal to EU countries to expropriate all Russian assets under the guise of the so-called "Reparations Loan" and the proposal remains on the table, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said at the press conference.

"Our proposal for a Reparations Loan remains on the table," von der Leyen said. "This should serve as a stark reminder to Russia that we reserve the right to make use of their immobilized assets," she added.

The Russian assets were frozen permanently and these can only be released if the qualified majority of EU countries (55% of EU member-states or 16 out of 27 countries where 65% of the EU population reside) votes for that, von der Leyen stressed.