Roszarubezhneft to continue to fulfill its obligations in Venezuela

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Roszarubezhneft (a state-owned structure that manages Russia’s oil assets in Venezuela) will continue to strictly fulfill its obligations in close coordination with its international partners, and it intends to further develop its assets with the Venezuelan side, according to a company statement obtained by TASS.

"The company will continue to strictly honor its obligations in close coordination with its international partners, focusing on the sustainable development of joint oil production projects, infrastructure, and an effective response to emerging challenges," the statement said.

Based on the agreements reached and investments made, Roszarubezhneft intends to continue steadily developing its assets together with the Venezuelan side, "carry out joint projects and expand industrial and technological cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual respect for property, and investment protection," the company noted.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.