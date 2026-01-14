Iranian freighter in distress in Caspian Sea, all those on board rescued

ASHGABAT, January 14. /TASS/. The Turkmen coast guard has rescued 14 people from the Iranian cargo ship Rona, which was in distress in the Caspian Sea, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said.

"On January 14, 2026, the coast guard services of Turkmenistan in the Caspian Sea received an SOS signal from distressed Iranian dry cargo ship Rona. The state bodies of Turkmenistan, whose job it is to deal with and prevent emergency situations, in accordance with the international standards governing the rules of navigation, have taken all necessary measures to save those on board. As a result of timely measures, all 14 people who were on the ship were rescued," it said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry added that, according to preliminary information, the rescued are citizens of Iran and India.

"Currently, the Turkmen side is conducting the relevant procedures provided for by international rules," it said.