EC introduces requirement to purchase European weapons for Kiev’s €90 bln loan

BRUSSELS, January 14. /TASS/. The European Commission has introduced a requirement to purchase mainly weapons produced in the European Union under Kiev’s €90-billion loan, but US weapons and other arms can be purchased with these funds in cases where European equivalents for the armaments needed by Kiev are not available, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated at a press conference in Brussels.

"The use of these funds stipulates that weapons must be purchased primarily in Ukraine, the EU, or in countries of the European Free Trade Area. This is a lot of money, and it should give us additional benefits in terms of creating jobs and strengthening our military-industrial base, so we have a strong interest in buying weapons in Europe," she said.

"However, if the capabilities needed for the war with Russia are not available in Europe, they can be purchased outside of it," von der Leyen added.