Denmark deploys special forces, military assets to Greenland — TV

STOCKHOLM, January 14. /TASS/. The Danish Defense Ministry has deployed military equipment and special forces units to Greenland as it plans to send major forces and other defense units there as well, the Danmarks Radio (DR) broadcaster reported.

The broadcaster also published photos of the Challenger bombardier, which landed in the Greenlandic capital, Nuuk, on Monday. However, the news outlet has not yet confirmed whether the aircraft is connected to special forces units. A military command spokesperson has not commented on the information.

On Tuesday, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced plans for a broader military presence in Greenland. "We are now proceeding with plans for a more permanent and extensive presence in Greenland by the Danish Defense Ministry, as well as with the participation of other countries," he said after a meeting of the Foreign Policy Committee. The defense minister also noted that NATO exercises with other countries will be held in Greenland this year.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to make Greenland an American territory. During his first term, he proposed buying Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller previously questioned Denmark’s control over the island and stated that it should become part of the US.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.