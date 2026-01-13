Poseidon UUV is pinnacle in underwater drone development — Krylov Research Center

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle is the most advanced and virtually invulnerable to enemy attack, said Valery Polovinkin, chief research officer of the Krylov State Research Center.

"If you take an iceberg, the Poseidon is the pinnacle of unmanned underwater technology. A vehicle that can remain underwater for such a long time, control itself, evade, and maintain such a consistently high speed is, of course, a revolution. It's rightly called a 'doomsday' weapon <…> The Poseidon is virtually invulnerable, especially considering that it can navigate at depths of up to 1,000 meters," Polovinkin said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

The expert added that one of the advantages of the Poseidon UUV is that not one vehicle, but several such vehicles can be launched from different directions.