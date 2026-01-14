IDF keeping close eye on developments around Iran, put on high alert — spokesman

TEL AVIV, January 15. /TASS/. The Israeli military is keeping a close eye on the development of the situation around Iran, with troops being put on high alert, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said.

"I am aware of the reports [on the situation around Iran] over the past day and especially in the last few hours and request to clarify - the IDF is closely following the developments," he wrote on X.

According to the IDF spokesman, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has been holding ongoing situational assessments in recent days. "We are maintaining full oversight and are prepared for any development," Defrin said, adding that Zamir "has instructed that defensive readiness be strengthened across all formations."

At the same time, he stressed that no special instructions have been issued for Israel’s civilian population and called on people not to indulge in spreading rumors and rely only on official information.

"The IDF is prepared and will continue to act responsibly to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," he emphasized, adding that he would issue updates if anything canges.

Reuters reported earlier that the United States may launch a military operation against Iran within 24 hours. US President Donald Trump warned earlier that he was considering using force against Iran.