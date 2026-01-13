MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Western countries are waging a full-scale hybrid war against Russia to maintain their global dominance at all costs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said after a webinar of the Global Fact-checking Network, or GFCN, a transcript of which was obtained by TASS.

She also noted that Russia has carefully documented the hoaxes purported by the West and the Kiev regime, including the Bucha tragedy.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Hybrid war against Russia

Western countries are waging a full-scale hybrid war against Russia to maintain their global dominance "at any cost": "The conflict in Ukraine serves as an active battlefield in this confrontation."

The ruling elites of the European Union and Britain perceive a peace deal on Ukraine "as a threat to their waning global influence" and "purposefully hinder political and diplomatic solutions" to this conflict.

The diplomat highlighted London's role: "In 2022, Boris Johnson, the then Prime Minister, instructed [Vladimir] Zelensky in person not to sign a peace deal that had already been drafted and even initialed. The entire matter could’ve been settled then and there, in Istanbul, saving countless lives and ensuring security for both nations and years to come."

The West's desire to create a ‘security system’ hostile to Russia

The EU and the UK want to create an openly hostile "security system" in Europe: "This homunculus, a "new security system" in Europe, envisioned by the EU and UK, where the European colonial powers supposedly dominate the region is openly hostile towards Russia.

"It is being built not just ignoring Russia's interests, but through working directly against them, actively undermining them, with an anti-Russian military alliance at its core."

About the hoaxes of the West and the Kiev regime

Russia has carefully documented the hoaxes of the West and the Kiev regime, including the situation in Bucha: "We have meticulously documented this and many other hoaxes, posing difficult questions and stating facts. Future researchers would have a much easier time navigating the issue leaning on sources, transcripts, rebuttals.

"The Kiev regime stages the Bucha hoax under the watchful eyes of Western PR specialists, BBC & other MSM make reports blaming Russia, Europeans race each other to Kiev for photo opportunities the very same day a politically article on the matter containing fabrications appears on Wikipedia, the engaged UN Secretariat gives the floor to Zelensky spewing lies."

To a Westerner, an outsider, or a person who has not conducted proper research on this issue, it all looks authentic: "In fact, every stage of this hoax is a carefully crafted lie of huge proportions and outstanding cynicism. And the main goal of those responsible for the fake was to put an end to the negotiations and withdraw from signing a peace deal."