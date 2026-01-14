MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The safety of British military personnel cannot be guaranteed if they are sent to Ukraine after the special military operation, Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) from the Republic of Crimea and a member of the State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee, told TASS.

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defense Staff of the British Armed Forces, stated that he would not send troops to Ukraine if the conflict ends unless he was confident of their safety.

"If the British General Staff sends its troops and military equipment to Ukraine, they must understand that Russia is not a defenseless civilian vessel on the high seas they are accustomed to and can defend itself. Their aggressive actions will be perceived as expansionism, and their troops will become a legitimate target. Therefore, British soldiers are sent one way without the opportunity to return home, adding their names to the numerous monuments to their self-assured ancestors," the parliamentarian said.

On January 6, following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Vladimir Zelensky signed a declaration of intent to deploy a multilateral contingent to Ukraine after the conflict ends.