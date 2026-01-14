Kiev mayor admits worst energy situation since February 2022

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Kiev is experiencing the worst energy situation since February 2022, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

"The situation in Kiev is very difficult. The magnitude of the crisis is unprecedented over the past four years," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor added that "the capital is functioning under extreme conditions." Klitschko emphasized that approximately 400 apartment buildings were still left without heating and the situation with thermal power provision on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Ukrainian capital was complex.

"The situation with energy supply that is crucial for the provision of utilities remains extremely challenging," he noted. Klitschko also said that emergency blackouts "will continue."

Power outages in Kiev and the region began late last year, following substantial damage to the capital's energy infrastructure. With a half of apartment buildings already left without heating, Klitschko urged residents on January 9 to leave the capital if they could. On January 13, the mayor reported a deterioration in the city's power supply, with a shortage now affecting even critical infrastructure.