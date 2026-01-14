IRGC increases missile production — Aerospace Forces' chief

DUBAI, January 14. /TASS/. Following the June 2025 conflict with Israel and the United States, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military force, has significantly ramped up ballistic missile production. According to Major-General Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, the air force is now on full combat alert.

"Iran has expanded its missile stockpiles. Our Aerospace Forces are on high alert and fully prepared to counter any form of aggression. Since the 12-Day war, the IRGC's aerospace industry has increased production across various sectors, and all damages have been fully repaired," Mousavi stated, as reported by Fars News Agency.

In the geopolitical arena, US President Donald Trump previously indicated he was seriously contemplating the use of force against Iran. Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Islamic Republic's Parliament, warned that Tehran would retaliate by striking Israeli and American military facilities in the Middle East if attacked by the United States.