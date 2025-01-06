MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has turned Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic into a fortified stronghold over the past 10 years, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over ten years, the Kiev regime turned it into a powerful fortified area with the developed network of permanent firing positions and underground communications," the ministry noted.

According to the military agency, the Ukrainian army has amassed over 15,000 troops in Kurakhovo, including elite units, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries.

After liberating Kurakhovo, Russian forces break out of bridgehead

Russian units have more room for maneuvering following the taking of Kurakhovo which aids in increasing the rates of liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"After the liberation of Kurakhovo, Russian forces have broken out of the bridgehead. This will help to increase the rates of liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic," it said in a statement.

Control over Kurakhovo hinders supplies to Ukrainian troops

Establishing control over the town of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has substantially hindered combat service support to the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Taking control over this important logistics hub has significantly hindered combat service support to the Ukrainian military grouping in the Donetsk area, depriving the Kiev regime of the opportunity to use artillery systems to shell civilians in the city of Donetsk, the capital of the DPR," the ministry said in a statement.