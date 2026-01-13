Trump threatens to take 'very strong action' against Iran

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has threatened to take "very strong action" against Iran.

"We will take very strong action. If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action," he told CBS News, commenting on allegations about the Iranian authorities’ plans to execute anti-government protesters.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of major cities. The authorities also announced the death of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, terrorists started infiltrating protesters’ ranks on January 8. Tehran labelled the rioters as terrorists and placed responsibility for the unrest on Israel and the United States. US President Donald Trump said earlier that Washington was considering using force against Iran.