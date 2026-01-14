MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. EU countries may begin forming Ukrainian battalions of criminal elements that will be deported to Ukraine to maintain combat readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov said earlier that the number of men wanted in Ukraine for draft evasion has reached 2 million.

"The EU is taking measures to organize deportation of Ukrainian citizens currently staying in the European Union. Particular attention is being paid to offenders and individuals suspected of involvement in ethnic criminal groups. Therefore, it can be said that the EU is currently forming so-called Ukrainian penal battalions. This meets European interests in maintaining the combat readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces and simultaneously addresses the issue of reducing crime rates in certain countries where members of the Ukrainian diaspora, which has acquired all the hallmarks of the mafia, have already acclimatized and are implementing their criminal schemes, the expert said.

The expert noted that such battalions will be formed like the Latin American detachments of the Ukrainian armed forces from drug syndicates. "Now we will be able to observe not the isolated work of the TRC (territorial recruitment center, similar to military registration and enlistment offices), but a systematic and planned influx of Ukrainian criminals from European countries into the Ukrainian armed forces," Stepanov added.