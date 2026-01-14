Trump says US wants to have Greenland, despite Denmark’s objections

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The United States is still determined to take over Greenland, despite Denmark’s objections, US President Donald Trump said.

"We have a very good relationship with Denmark, as you know. We’ll see. But, you know, we’re doing the Golden Dome (an anti-missile defense system - TASS). We’re doing a lot of things, and we really need it," he told reporters.

"If we don’t go in, Russia is going to go in, and China is going to go in. and there’s not a thing that Denmark can do about it, but we can do everything about it," he said, referring to Greenland.

"We need it for national security and that includes for Europe," he said, adding that he had already discussed this matter with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the United States. During his first office term, he offered to buy the island, and in March 2025 he said he was sure the island could be annexed. Denmark’s right to control the island was earlier called in question by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who also said that Greenland should be part of the United States.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty in addition to their NATO commitments. Under the agreement, the United States undertook to defend the island against potential aggression.