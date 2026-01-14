Electricity generation in Russia falls by 1.2% in 2025 to 1.166 trillion kWh

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Electricity generation in Russia’s Unified Energy System totaled 1.166 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2025, down 1.2% from 2024, the System Operator reported.

"Electricity generation by power plants in Russia’s Unified Energy System amounted to 1,166 bln kWh in 2025, which is 1.2% lower than actual generation in 2024, corresponding to a decline of 0.9% when excluding the impact of the additional day in a leap year," the statement said.

At the same time, total installed capacity of power plants in the energy system as of January 1, 2026, stood at 271 GW, an increase of 1,101.5 MW over 2025. Installed capacity in Russia’s Unified Energy System amounted to 264.818 GW, while technologically isolated energy systems accounted for 5.46 GW.

At the same time, electricity consumption in Russia’s Unified Energy System (UES) totaled 1.161 trillion kWh in 2025, down 0.8% from 2024, the System Operator said.

Thermal power plants bore the main load in meeting electricity demand in Russia’s energy system. Their share in the generation structure stood at 57.5%. Hydropower plants accounted for 16.7%, nuclear power plants for 18.7%, and power plants operated by industrial enterprises for 6.2%. Renewable energy facilities - wind and solar power plants - provided 0.6% and 0.3% of total demand, respectively.