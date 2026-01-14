Qatar confirms withdrawal of some personnel from US air base amid regional escalation

DOHA, January 14. /TASS/. Qatari authorities have confirmed that some personnel are leaving Al Udeid Air Base, operated by the US Air Force, due to the escalating situation in the Middle East, according to a statement from the emirate’s International Media Office (IMO).

"With reference to circulating media reports regarding the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions," the agency said in its document posted on X.

The IMO stressed that the Qatari government continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the country’s population, including "actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities."

On Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing diplomats, that Washington had recommended the evacuation of some personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, which Iran attacked in June 2025 in response to strikes by Israel and the US. Some of the contingent may leave by the evening of January 15.

The agency later clarified that US authorities had begun withdrawing personnel from key bases in the Middle East as a precautionary measure amid escalating tensions around Iran.