EU 'light years' away from seizing Russian assets, Polish PM says

BERLIN, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union is unlikely to make a decision on seizing Russia’s frozen assets at its upcoming summit, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"It will be light years before the assets can be used to rebuild Ukraine or provide it with military assistance," he pointed out at a press conference after a meeting involving a number of European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky.

"My intuition tells me that it won’t come to any fundamental decisions at the European Council meeting," Tusk added.