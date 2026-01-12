TBILISI, January 12. /TASS/. European bureaucrats have been acting unfairly toward Georgia for a long time, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, secretary general of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, told reporters.

"We care about our country. We can say that they [European bureaucrats] have been treating Georgia unfairly for many months, even years," Kaladze said.

The politician also commented on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s call to replace European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"Europe’s internal processes are interconnected. They have already become public. They are conflicting with each other. Let’s see how events in Europe unfold," he said.

In May 2024, the Georgian parliament passed the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence, after which the country’s relations with the EU and the US began to worsen. The EU repeatedly called on the Georgian government to abandon the law, but the leaders of Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia consistently insisted that its purpose was to ensure transparency of the financial flows of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia, some of which, they said, had attempted to trigger a revolution in the country.

On October 26, 2024, Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia won the parliamentary elections with 53.93% of the vote, securing 89 of the 150 seats in the legislature. On November 28, 2024, the party decided to suspend discussions with the European Union on opening accession negotiations until 2028 and to refuse all EU budget grants.