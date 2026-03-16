Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, a workshop for the production of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and sites for their preparation and launch at military airfields, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,230 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,230 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 285 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 180 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 130 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 300 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 280 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 55 troops and four jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 285 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Bobylevka, Miropolye, Bititsa, Ryasnoye and Kucherovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kolodeznoye, Granov, Shelkoplyasy, Rubezhnoye, Vesyoloye and Berezniki in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 285 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasny Liman and Brusovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Osinovo, Borovaya and Palamarevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Rai-Aleksandrovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 130 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Maryevka, Dobropolye, Belitskoye, Grishino and Krivorozhye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Barvinovka, Vozdvizhevka, Kopani and Rovnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Prosyanaya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 280 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Zaporozhets and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian military personnel, 11 motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 494 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 494 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 494 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 123,994 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,294 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,690 multiple rocket launchers, 33,880 field artillery guns and mortars and 56,897 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.