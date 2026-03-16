US allies expect operation against Iran could last until September — Axios

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. US allied countries anticipate that the current conflict in the Middle East could last until September, even if the US operation against Iran transitions to a low-intensity mode, the Axios portal reported, citing sources in the governments of three states allied with Washington.

The portal noted that, judging by various timelines previously voiced by White House representatives, Washington had counted on the operation lasting four to six weeks. From this perspective, April 1 (the 33rd day of the operation) could become a turning point for the US.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.