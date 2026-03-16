Progress MS-31 finishes its spaceflight

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress MS-31 space freighter has completed its mission and its incombustible parts splashed down in a non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported.

"Today, the Progress MS-31 resupply ship, which docked with the Russian segment of the International Space Station in July 2025, was de-orbited, after which it reentered the dense layers of the atmosphere and disintegrated," the Russian space agency said in a statement. "The incombustible fragments of the spacecraft fell in a non-navigable area in the southern Pacific."

The Progress MS-31 spacecraft undocked from the Zvezda module of the Russian ISS segment at 4:24 p.m. Moscow time (1:24 p.m. GMT) on March 16, vacating its spot to the Progress MS-33 space freighter, which is scheduled to take off on March 22 and dock with the ISS on March 24.

The Progress MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft designed to service orbital stations, deliver cargoes to the International Space Station (fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, potable water, food and other supplies) and adjust its orbit.