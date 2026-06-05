NASA astronauts return to orbital outpost after preventive evacuation over air leak

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. NASA astronauts returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after their preventive evacuation to the docked Dragon spacecraft over an air leak on the ISS Russian segment, Roscosmos Deputy Head for Piloted Programs Sergey Krikalyov said.

"According to our information, the NASA astronauts have returned to the ISS to continue work in normal mode. Nothing endangers the crew’s safety. Earlier, the NASA crew was transferred to the docked Crew Dragon spacecraft for the time of repairs in a transfer chamber," the Roscosmos official said.

NASA Spokesperson Bethany Stevens said earlier on June 5 that NASA had ordered astronauts aboard the International Space Station to transfer to their docked Dragon spacecraft as a measure of precaution as the Russian crew was carrying out repairs on the Zvezda module after detecting new air leaks,

Roscosmos announced on June 5 that cosmonauts had found two potential air leaks in the Zvezda module. The first leak was quickly sealed and work was underway to seal the other, it said.