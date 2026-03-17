Moscow-Caracas ties represent strategic partnership — ambassador

CARACAS, March 17. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and Venezuela are characterized by strategic partnership and cooperation, Russian Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

"The treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and Venezuela serves as an uncontested guideline for further strengthening and developing the relations between our countries," the Russian diplomat said.

He recalled that the bilateral agreement was signed on May 7, 2025 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during the latter’s official visit to Moscow and entered into force on November 7 of the same year.