Putin to meet with Tanzanian president arriving in Russia on state visit

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks today with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is arriving in Moscow on a state visit, with the two leaders meeting in the Kremlin.

Topics of discussion will include expanding cooperation, international and regional issues, and preparations for the 3rd Russia-Africa Summit. A number of agreements are planned on higher education, science, ICT, and investments. The day will conclude with a state dinner.

The three-day visit runs until June 5. On June 4, the president will receive an honorary doctorate from Peoples' Friendship University of Russia. She will also attend and speak at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), presenting Tanzania's economic transformation program. The Russian-Tanzanian Business and Investment Forum will focus on business environment and infrastructure development.

This is the first Tanzanian leader's visit to Moscow in over half a century. The previous high-level visit was in October 1969.