Over two million Russians travel to China after new visa rules introduced — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. More than two million Russians visited China and one million Chinese visited Russia thanks to the visa-free travel regime introduced by the countries, Russian presidential aide for foreign policy issues Yury Ushakov said.

"Reciprocal tourist flows are growing. This is facilitated by the reciprocal visa-free travel regime, which was introduced last year at the initiative of the Chinese side," he said.

"Last year, over two million Russians visited China. And approximately one million Chinese citizens visited our country," Ushakov added.

"This is all thanks in part to this useful initiative regarding visa-free travel," he reiterated.

"Our peoples show a sincere interest in each other's history, art, and spiritual values, and scientific, cultural, and youth exchanges are actively developing," the presidential aide added, also noting the importance of humanitarian cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.