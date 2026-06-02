EC nervous when saying Ukraine has to be supported as long as it takes

BRUSSELS, June 2. /TASS/. European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius admitted at a forum that he is a little nervous when he hears that Ukraine will have to be supported for as long as it takes.

He said that every time it was necessary to say that Europe would support Ukraine as long as necessary, he got a little nervous, while maintaining external calm, and called for accelerated military supplies to Kiev.

He called for increased support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and faster integration of the Ukrainian army and military industry into the European defense and industrial environment.