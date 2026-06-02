Hungarian PM doubles down on refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine

BERLIN, June 2. /TASS/. Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar confirmed that his country will not send weapons or troops to Ukraine.

"Hungary will not send either troops or weapons to Ukraine under the new Hungarian government," Magyar said, taking reporters’ questions after talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Magyar made a similar statement at a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and at other venues earlier.

The former government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, too, refused to provide military assistance to Ukraine, causing a rift with the EU leadership.