LUGANSK, June 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces' strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the immediate vicinity of the reactor hall pose a large-scale disaster, believes the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik.

He recalled that the Zaporozhye NPP was subjected to yet another targeted strike by the Ukrainian armed forces this week. "A Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked the turbine hall of the plant’s power unit No. 6. The detonation damaged the building’s exterior. The drone’s impact was detected just 10 meters from the reactor compartment. The Zaporozhye NPP’s transport shop was also attacked. <...> These attacks are nothing more than manifestations of nuclear terrorism. A strike in close proximity to the reactor hall poses a direct threat of destroying the containment vessel, which could lead to a large-scale radiation disaster," Miroshnik said.

In May, Ukraine significantly intensified shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP area and its satellite city of Energodar. On May 31, the Ukrainian armed forces again struck the nuclear power plant’s transport facility. Six buses and two Gazelle vehicles were destroyed. There were no casualties among the staff. The plant emphasized that attacks on buses transporting plant employees around the city had been repeatedly recorded previously. They noted that this creates additional risks to the stable operation of the nuclear power plant and poses a threat to the safety of its employees. That same day, the enemy attacked a maternity hospital, a boxing school, residential buildings, gas stations, and the Energodar administration building.