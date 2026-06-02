Lukoil, Rosneft may be included in new EU sanctions package — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 2. /TASS/. The European Union is considering imposing new restrictive measures against Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft as part of preparations for the 21st sanctions package, Politico reported, citing documents related to negotiations on sanctions policy.

According to the publication, proposals regarding new sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft are being discussed during preparations for the next EU sanctions package. However, no final decision on the new measures has yet been made.

The publication notes that the European Commission may present proposals for the 21st sanctions package as early as next week.