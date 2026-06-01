Over one million people participate in United Russia primaries in Moscow agglomeration

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. More than one million people took part in preliminary voting for the United Russia party in the Moscow agglomeration, Chairman of the party's Supreme Council, Boris Gryzlov, announced at a joint meeting of the Bureau of the Supreme Council and the Presidium of the General Council.

"I would like to note the successes of our colleagues, members of the Bureau of the Supreme Council, Andrey Yuryevich Vorobyov and Sergey Semyonovich Sobyanin. In total, more than one million people took part in the preliminary voting in the Moscow agglomeration. Dmitry Anatolyevich [Medvedev] said that overall it was over 10 million, but just in the Moscow agglomeration alone it was over a million," Gryzlov said.