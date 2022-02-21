Germany does not want to lose role of Russia’s economic partner — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Germany would like not to lose its role as the economic bridge between Europe and Russia, Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechaev said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Certainly, Germany would not like to lose the role developed in times of prior chancellors, both [Gerhard] Schroeder and [Angela] Merkel, when all sights in the European Union were set on Germany, that always played a special role in relations with our country - the role of a bridge, an intermediary, the role of the leading economic partner," the Ambassador said.

Russia and Germany share "ties that are branched, deliberated over decades of the post-war history," he added.