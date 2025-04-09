North Korean leader’s sister denounces push for denuclearization as attack on sovereignty

SEOUL, April 9. /TASS/. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, condemned the idea of denuclearizing the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and denying it the sovereignty as a fantasy.

Her statement comes after the top diplomats of the Republic of Korea, the United States, and Japan at a NATO meeting last week reaffirmed their push for North Korea’s "total denuclearization." According to Kim, her country’s nuclear status is "the result of an unavoidable choice that accurately reflects hostile external threats and the evolving dynamics of global security, now and in the future."

"It will not change just because someone refuses to acknowledge it," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying.

"Openly discussing our denuclearization or attempting to revive the already-dead concept of `denuclearization’ under various pretexts amounts to denying the sovereignty of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and forcing us to abandon our constitution and system — an act of extreme hostility," she emphasized.

The North Korean nuclear forces do not only protect the DPRK’s sovereignty from what Kim called "external aggression" but also contribute to "regional and global security," she explained as she called on the three countries to refrain from unilateral attempts to undermine the DPRK’s status quo and to try and find a way of avoiding direct confrontation instead.