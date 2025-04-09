Some 20% of Serbs left Kosovo in past 18 months — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 9. /TASS/. Approximately 20% of Serbs left Kosovo in the past 18 months due to discriminatory policies of the Pristina leadership, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"In general, The Secretary-General's report reflects a trend towards a significant escalation of the crisis in Kosovo. The main reasons have remained unchanged. These are Pristina's chauvinistic policy vis-a-vis the Serbian community, as well as the policy of a number of Western countries to undermine the international legal basis for a settlement," he told a UNSC Briefing on the Situation in Kosovo. "Under such circumstances, it is hardly surprising that the pace of return of refugees and internally displaced persons to the province remains extremely low. In six months, only 55 people have returned, 29 of them are Serbs. There is an ongoing exodus of the Serbian population - over the past year and a half, about 20 per cent of the Serbs residing there have left Kosovo."

He went on to say that in order to reverse this trend, "Belgrade has initiated the adoption of measures to support the most disadvantaged non-Albanian residents of the province."

"We are convinced that this is a responsible approach which deserves our full-fledged support," the Russian envoy added.

After 2024, the Kosovo authorities have shut down practically all Serbian government institutions in Kosovo’s northern areas, where ethnic Serbs make up the majority of the population. Pristina-controlled police forces regularly conduct raids against local Serbs, detaining them under various pretexts.

According to the Brussels agreements on normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina of April 19, 2013, the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing body of Serbs living in the unrecognized republic, must be established in Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has repeatedly stated that his country fulfilled its part of the Brussels agreements, while the Kosovars began drafting the community’s charter document only to later suspend the process.