Washington yet undecided on reducing military presence in Europe — Pentagon

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The United States has not yet made the decision to reduce military presence in European countries, the Pentagon press service said in response to Poland’s TVP television.

According to the report, the Department of Defense is currently undergoing a global force posture review, but no decisions have yet been made.

Previously, NBC reported that the Pentagon was considering the possibility of withdrawing as many as 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe. The units under consideration are part of the 20,000 personnel that the administration of Joe Biden deployed in 2022 to countries bordering Ukraine.